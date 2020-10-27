Israel strikes Syria, a sign of post-Trump stance
Israel strikes Syria, a sign of post-Trump stance
Israel launched air raids against what it called a wide range of Syrian and Iranian targets in Syria on Wednesday, sending a signal that it will pursue its policy of striking across the border despite U.S. President
Donald Trump's election defeat.
Soraya Ali reports.
