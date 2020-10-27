Israel strikes Syria, a sign of post-Trump stance

Israel launched air raids against what it called a wide range of Syrian and Iranian targets in Syria on Wednesday, sending a signal that it will pursue its policy of striking across the border despite U.S. President Donald Trump 's election defeat.

The latest White House coronavirus task force report says current mitigation efforts may be inadequate. Also, after a top cybersecurity official reported that..

Joe Biden Issues Dire Warning to Trump, ‘More People May Die if We Don’t Coordinate’ President-elect Joe Biden spoke bluntly about Donald Trump’s refusal to acknowledge the election results during a news conference on Monday.

He was one of the most prominent public faces for Bashar al-Assad's government during the civil war.

It's been a little more than a year since the Islamic State terrorist group lost its leader, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, and its control over territory in Iraq and..

JERUSALEM (AP) — Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s expected tour of a West Bank winery this week will be the first time a top U.S. diplomat has visited an..

Israel's military says it retaliated after finding explosive devices in the occupied Golan Heights.