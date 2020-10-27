Global  
 

Israel strikes Syria, a sign of post-Trump stance

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:49s - Published
Israel launched air raids against what it called a wide range of Syrian and Iranian targets in Syria on Wednesday, sending a signal that it will pursue its policy of striking across the border despite U.S. President Donald Trump's election defeat.

Soraya Ali reports.


