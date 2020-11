Instant Karma? Trump Would've Won Georgia If He Hadn't 'Suppressed His Own Voting Base'



Georgia's Republican top election official Brad Raffensperger says he believes President Trump's attacks on mail voting suppressed his own base. In fact, Raffensperger says Trump's baseless claims.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:38 Published 14 hours ago

Trump's Dr. 'Herd Immunity' Wants Americans To Stand In Solidarity With COVID-19



On Sunday, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced three weeks of new, statewide, social distancing orders. The move comes in response to a 113% surge in cases over the past two weeks across.. Credit: Wochit Tech Duration: 00:39 Published 2 days ago