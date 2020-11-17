Chhath Puja begins, devotees get Ganga water at doorstep for performing rituals

Several locals in Siliguri staged a protest at Lal Mohan Niranjan ghat over lack of provision of space for Chhath Puja celebrations. Protesters with banners urged administration to look into the matter. "We never faced such a problem. We need more space to maintain social distancing norms. We're silently protesting for more space," said a protester.
The four-day long festival, Chhath Puja has started from November 18 amid COVID-19 scare. Patna administration has taken many steps to prevent the spread of the dreadful virus. Patna administration is distributing Ganga water among the devotees for performing rituals and preparing 'prasad'. Each household can take 1 litre of Ganga water. Several water tanks are stationed in different locations for the devotees. This step by the district administration is being taken to avoid gathering at ghats. Chhath festival begins today with 'nahai-khai'.
Dr Vijay Bhaskar, Chairman, Ethics Committee (clinical trials and research) informed about the status of COVID vaccine. He said that several vaccines are in third phase of clinical trials and common people will able to have access to them once a success rate of 94% is achieved. "There are about 169 companies are for going clinical trials, only 7 companies are in third phase of clinical trials. Today in Hyderabad, Covaxin is underway, second trial is over and it is entering the third phase of trials. Probably about 30-40 thousand people will go under clinical trials," said Dr Vijay Bhaskar, Chairman, Ethics Committee (clinical trials and research). He further added, "Covaxin has entered the third phase of clinical trial. The American, Pfizer is also entering third phase as they have seen 92% success rate in different countries. So, if in phase three trial if they are efficient to give success rate of 94%, common people will be able to get vaccine in fourth phase." "We can expect a vaccine in the mid of 2021," Doctor Bhaskar also said.
Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal visited GTB Hospital on November 18. He informed that there is a shortage of ICU beds but also assured that Delhi govt is closely working on it. "There is an increase in COVID-19 cases in Delhi but there are enough beds available now. There is shortage of ICU beds but we are looking into it. There are many cases in Delhi, our doctors and health workers are responding to it very well," said Delhi CM. He assured, "I believe in the next few days, more than 600 ICU beds will be added in the hospitals of Delhi. Central government has assured to provide 750 beds more beds at the DRDO facility."
Chhath Puja started on November 18. This is the four-day long Hindu festival which is mainly observed by the people of Bihar, Jharkhand and eastern Uttar Pradesh. Today, people observe 'Nahai Khai' which is the first day of the festival. On first day of Chhath Puja, people cook 'satvik' food and serve it to deity as 'bhog'. The celebration will conclude with married women offering 'argha' to Sun God in the morning.
A day after Jharkhand government issued an order to not permit Chhath Puja in water bodies amid COVID-19, on November 17 issued new guidelines. As per new guidelines, people now can celebrate Chhath Puja at river banks and ponds while following all COVID19 protocols, informed state Chief Minister Hemant Soren while speaking to media persons. He said, "It has been decided that Chhath Puja can be celebrated at river banks and ponds while following all COVID-19 protocols like wearing masks and maintaining social distancing.
After the electoral setbacks in Maharashtra and Jharkhand, many had predicted that the BJP’s dominance in national politics was waning. Protests over the Citizenship Amendment Act, the farm related acts, the slowdown in the economy, the Covid crisis and the exodus of migrant exodus that followed the imposition of nationwide lockdown had led many to question the BJP’s electoral chances in Bihar and the other states where bypolls were held. However, the BJP’s dominant performance in Bihar and the near sweep in the bypolls held in several states have put all speculations to rest. So what does the BJP’s electoral victory mean for the saffron party as it turns its focus to West Bengal. Watch the latest edition of HT Explains for all the details.
Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chouhan and his wife Sadhna Singh Chouhan visited Lord Balaji in Tirumala town of Chittoor district on November 18. They offered prayers at the temple. CM Chouhan said, "I prayed for the well being of people of Madhya Pradesh."