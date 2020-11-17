Chhath Puja begins, devotees get Ganga water at doorstep for performing rituals

The four-day Chhath Puja celebrations commenced on Wednesday, November 18 amid Covid-19 pandemic.

Authorities have prepared ghats for devotees to pay obeisance to Lord Sun.

Around a million devotees throng ghats for celebrating Bihar's biggest festival.

On the first day of the festival, devotees observe 'nahai-khai'.

They cook 'satvik' food on this day and serve it to deity as 'bhog'.

The festival is also observed by people of Jharkhand and eastern Uttar Pradesh.

Celebrations conclude with married women offering 'arghya' to Sun God in the morning.

Patna administration has taken several steps to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Authorities have urged devotees to perform puja at home to avoid gathering at ghats.

The administration is also distributing Ganga water among devotees for performing rituals at home.

Several water tanks have been stationed at different locations for the devotees.