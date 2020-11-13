Global  
 

The largest county certifies election results

Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida
A panel in Michigan has unanimously certified their presidential results.

Las Vegas-area ballot counting nearly complete

Election officials in Nevada's largest county, which includes Las Vegas, say they are nearly done...
SBS


Michigan GOP Backpedals On Stealing Election For Trump [Video]

Republican members of a Michigan county canvassers board struck a last-minute compromise to certify election results after they initially refused.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News
Wayne County Board of Canvassers change course, unanimously votes to certify election results [Video]

Credit: WXYZ Detroit
Vote to approve election results [Video]

After initially being deadlocked on a vote to certify the election, The Wayne County Board of Canvassers voted unanimously to certify election results Tuesday evening. The motion to hold another vote..

Credit: WXYZ Detroit