Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Florida election results certified

Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 00:28s - Published
Florida election results certified

Florida election results certified

Florida has certified their elections results.

Nearly eleven million people came out to vote.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Florida Election Results Certified

As legal battles and vote counts continue in other states, Gov. Ron DeSantis, Attorney General Ashley...
cbs4.com - Published

Comms pros weigh in on why Biden lost Florida

Election results in the Sunshine State demonstrate the risks of not staying current on cultural...
PRWeek - Published

Tropical Storm Eta, Congress returns, COVID-19, election results: 5 things to know Monday

Tropical Storm Eta makes landfall on the Florida Keys, Congress returns to Washington, and more news...
USATODAY.com - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Experts: Trump's Election Challenge Far Different From Florida Recount, Legal Battles From Year 2000 [Video]

Experts: Trump's Election Challenge Far Different From Florida Recount, Legal Battles From Year 2000

Legal and political experts say that the infamous Florida vote recount and legal battles of the year 2000 are far different from what is going on today. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:45Published
Even Fox News Has Had Enough Of Trump Staffers' Lies [Video]

Even Fox News Has Had Enough Of Trump Staffers' Lies

Multiple major news outlets, including Fox News, have declared former Vice President Joe Biden the projected winner of the 2020 election. However, President Donald Trump has refused to concede. He is..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:38Published
South Florida Congressional Republicans Mostly Silent On President Trump’s Allegations Regarding Election Results [Video]

South Florida Congressional Republicans Mostly Silent On President Trump’s Allegations Regarding Election Results

CBS4's Ty Russell shares the latest details on the congressional Republicans and how they've been "mostly silent" after President Trump's allegations regarding the election results.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 03:14Published