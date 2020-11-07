Florida election results certified

Experts: Trump's Election Challenge Far Different From Florida Recount, Legal Battles From Year 2000



Legal and political experts say that the infamous Florida vote recount and legal battles of the year 2000 are far different from what is going on today. Katie Johnston reports. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 00:45 Published 1 week ago

Even Fox News Has Had Enough Of Trump Staffers' Lies



Multiple major news outlets, including Fox News, have declared former Vice President Joe Biden the projected winner of the 2020 election. However, President Donald Trump has refused to concede. He is.. Credit: Wochit Business Duration: 00:38 Published 1 week ago