Morgan County Deliberations

Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published 8 minutes ago

Happening today - jury deliberations in the capital murder case against this man could start!

Roger stevens is accused of killing his ex-wife in decatur on november 14th, 2015.

Now - nearly 5 years ago to the day - the case against him is the first murder trial to happen in morgan county during the coronavirus pandemic.

Waay 31's ashley carter is live with how the changes to the