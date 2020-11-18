Madhya Pradesh: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan announces 'Cow Cabinet', What is it: watch | Oneindia News

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday announced that the state government has decided to form a ''Cow Cabinet'' for the protection of cows in the state.

Chouhan announced that Animal husbandry, Forest, Panchayat, Rural Development, Home and Farmer Welfare departments to be a part of the Cow Cabinet.

The first meeting will be held on November 22 at 12 noon on Gopashtami at Gau Sanctuary, Agar Malwa.

The cabinet has been decided to be set up for the protection and promotion of cattle in the state.

Kamdhenu Gau Abhyaranya in Agar Malwa is India’s first cow sanctuary, which was set up by Chouhan’s government in 2017.

