The Queen Has No Plans to Stop Work
The Queen took vows as a young woman and she does not plan to break them even in her 90’s.
Buzz60’s Keri Lumm has more.
Why Britons will get an extra bank holiday in 2022Britons will get an extra bank holiday to celebrate the Queen's platinum jubilee. In February 2022, the Queen will have been on the throne for 70 years and there are big plans to celebrate...
What's planned so far for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrationsA look at what we know so far about celebrations for the Queen’s PlatinumJubilee in 2022.
Royal Family 'were eager to catch up with Duke and Duchess of Sussex'The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have reportedly changed their Christmas plans.