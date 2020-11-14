Video Credit: WFFT - Published 5 minutes ago

New restrictions on bars and restaurants are forcing businesses to cut back hours and lay off employees.

Allen County Health Officials announced additional public health restrictions in response to the soaring number of coronavirus cases on Tuesday.

Fort Wayne bars and restaurants feel the affects of new COVID-19 restrictions

Beginning this sunday social gatherings will be limited to 1- hundred people and the capacity at bars... restaurants and gyms will be cut to 50 percent.

Fox 55's nico pennisi spoke to one restaurant owner who says the changes will likely lead to layoffs.

Standup "even before the new covid restrictions were announced, popular seafood restaurant paula's on main had a "no shirt, no mask, no service" policy.

After the announcement this morning, paula's management has been working on a plan of action for their restaurant.""we are definitely going to have to cut back on our numbers and actually lay people off."owner sonja aghabekian says they have little choice if they want to protect everyone's well-being.

'we don't want to be at 50 percent but if we have to, we're going to have to try and make it work for the sake of our employees and the community."deer park irish pub owner tony henry is optimistic about reducing capacity to 50 percent.

He jokingly says the pub holds 45 patrons and he's ready to welcome 22 and a half in the coming weeks.

"we want to listen and react and respond to what our city officials are asking of us."city officials say the problem is not everyone has been is listening.

Paula's has seen this first hand even having to turn away diners who refused to comply with their mask mandate.

"we would rather they leave, as opposed to having someone come in who doesn't have a mask on and walk around the restaurant."

Allen county health commissioner dr. matthew sutter says those not complying have led to the latest surge in cases.

With winter coming, he fears it will only get worse."i want to avoid unnecessary deaths.

We know that people will die this winter.

They will die of this disease.

I want to make sure they can get the best care possible."sutter has tried to balance public health with the economy.

He says businesses will ultimately suffer.

"my heart goes out to the business owners too.

There are many good people who will be hurt by this pandemic.

There is no doubt about that."the restrictions also call for bars to close at midnight.

Hentry says he's not concerned about losing those extra three hours.

"i'm finding that the longer i'm in this business people tend to shut down around midnight."in fort wayne im nico pennisi fox 55 news deer park irish pub will move to carry-out only if they notice that covid cases continue to rise.

Until then, they have outdoor seating available to those who don't feel comfortable