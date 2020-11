Wellness Wednesday: Great American Smokeout

Video Credit: Idaho On Your Side - Duration: 03:44s - Published 2 minutes ago

WELLNESSWEDNESDAY..TOMORROW MARKSTHE THIRDTHURSDAY INNOVEMBER..NOW RECOGNIZEDAS THE AMERICANCANCER SOCIETY'SGREAT AMERICANSMOKEOUT..ENCOURAGINGPEOPLE TO QUIT ORMAKE A PLAN TO QUITSMOKING.JOINING ME THISMORNING ISREGENCE EXECUTIVEMEDICAL DIRECTORDOCTOR JOEBADOLATO.THANKS FOR BEINGHERE.WHY IS IT SOIMPORTANT TO TRYTO STOP SMOKING?WHAT IMMEDIATEBENEFITS ARETHERE?WITH SMOKERSTHERE?WITH SMOKERSALREADY FACINGSOME POTENTIALHEALTHCHALLENGES..

WHATRISK ARE THEY AT ASTHE COVID-19PANDEMICCONTINUES?WHILE CIGARETTESMOKING RATESHAVE DECLINED..WE'RE SEEING A RISEIN VAPING AND E-CIGARETTES..

WHATIMPACT COULD THATHAVE ON SOMEONE'SHEALTH?SMOKING ISNOTORIOUSLY HARDTO QUIT..

WHATRESOURCES AREOUT THERE ORWHERE SHOULDPEOPLE START?WHERE CANPEOPLE FIND OUTMORE?HERE'S A LIVE LOOKAT THE GROVETOWERCAM..GOOD MORNING