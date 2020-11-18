Global
One News Page
Trusted News Discovery Since 2008
HOME
WORLD
SPORTS
POLITICS
BUSINESS
PEOPLE
SCITECH
Top Stories
• Video •
Live TV
Movie Reviews
Front Page News
Latest
One News Page
>
News Videos
>
Some people hesitant to get vaccinated
COVID-19
Coronavirus Pandemic –
Latest Media Coverage
Some people hesitant to get vaccinated
Video Credit: 41 Action News - Duration: 01:59s - Published
3 minutes ago
Doctors address attitudes toward receiving a new vaccine.
0
shares
Share
Tweet
Save
Post
Send
You Might Like
Bookmark
In the News 💡
Donald Trump
Coronavirus disease 2019
Pfizer
Joe Biden
Food and Drug Administration
Boeing 737 MAX
BioNTech
Boeing
Republican Party
Google
Apple Inc.
Facebook
New York City
Spotlight 🔦
📺
Live
TV
🎥
Movie Reviews
📡
Live
news
Boeing 737 Max
Michigan
Big Sky
Ryan Phillippe
Michael B Jordan
Ben Watkins Dies
Detroit
Storm Iota
DWCS
Brexit Talks
Labour MP
Green Industrial Revolution
Islamophobia
Chasen
Rockefeller Center
WORTH WATCHING
US to Withdraw More Troops From Afghanistan and Iraq Before Biden Takes Office
Pfizer vaccine is 95% effective and has passed safety checks, new data shows
Israel strikes Syria, a sign of post-Trump stance
U.S. approves Boeing 737 MAX return