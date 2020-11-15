Indian villagers use ropes and ladder in two-hour rescue of cow stuck in swamp
Villagers in north India's Rajasthan state used ropes and a ladder in their rescue of a cow stuck in a swamp for two days.
Crane used to winch stranded buffalo out of north Indian streamLocals used a crane to winch a stranded buffalo out of a small stream in the north Indian city of Baraut, Baghpat district.
Heartwarming moment injured leopard cub is reunited with mother after 19 daysThis was the heartwarming moment Indian officials succeeded in reuniting a leopard family after persisting for 19 days.
Hindu faithful trampled by cows in ancient Diwali ritual in northern IndiaHindu men in the northern Indian state of Madhya Pradesh lie on the road and allow themselves to be trampled by cows in an ancient ritual today (November 15th) which forms as part of the Diwali festiva