Global
One News Page
Trusted News Discovery Since 2008
HOME
WORLD
SPORTS
POLITICS
BUSINESS
PEOPLE
SCITECH
Top Stories
• Video •
Live TV
Movie Reviews
Front Page News
Latest
One News Page
>
News Videos
>
Google Releasing Chrome For M1 Macs
COVID-19
Coronavirus Pandemic –
Latest Media Coverage
Google Releasing Chrome For M1 Macs
Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:27s - Published
5 days ago
Google Releasing Chrome For M1 Macs
0
shares
Share
Tweet
Save
Post
Send
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources
Google Chrome for M1 Macs is out — here’s how to get it
Google Chrome is finally available for Apple’s new Macs with its M1 chip after a few roadblocks....
The Next Web - Published
4 days ago
Also reported by •
AppleInsider
•
engadget
Google Chrome gets a new icon in Big Sur — and it wants your help choosing the next
We reported earlier about Google Chrome being available on Apple’s new M1-toting Macs, but...
The Next Web - Published
4 days ago
Chrome for M1 Macs is available again after being pulled last night
The Apple Silicon version of Google Chrome is once again available to download. On Tuesday, you could...
engadget - Published
5 days ago
Bookmark
In the News 💡
Donald Trump
Joe Biden
Coronavirus disease 2019
California
White House
Wisconsin
American Music Awards
Republican Party
Boris Johnson
Hong Kong
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge
National Football League
Katy Perry
Spotlight 🔦
📺
Live
TV
🎥
Movie Reviews
📡
Live
news
Ice Bucket Challenge
Secretary Of State
AMAs
Antony Blinken
Sidney Powell
Broncos
Mayfair Mall Shooting
Justin Bieber
AstraZeneca
Machine Gun Kelly
American Music Awards 2020
Joe Burrow
Oxford
Jennifer Lopez
WORTH WATCHING
Trump campaign drops lawyer Sidney Powell
G20: Trump defends withdrawal from Paris accord
Protesters defy curfew in Huntington Beach
Donald Trump Jr. 'Totally Asymptomatic'