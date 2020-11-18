Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Google Releasing Chrome For M1 Macs

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:27s - Published
Google Releasing Chrome For M1 Macs
Google Releasing Chrome For M1 Macs

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Google Chrome for M1 Macs is out — here’s how to get it

Google Chrome for M1 Macs is out — here’s how to get it Google Chrome is finally available for Apple’s new Macs with its M1 chip after a few roadblocks....
The Next Web - Published Also reported by •AppleInsiderengadget


Google Chrome gets a new icon in Big Sur — and it wants your help choosing the next

We reported earlier about Google Chrome being available on Apple’s new M1-toting Macs, but...
The Next Web - Published

Chrome for M1 Macs is available again after being pulled last night

The Apple Silicon version of Google Chrome is once again available to download. On Tuesday, you could...
engadget - Published