This Black Friday Shopping Guide Will Help You Land the Best Deals

It can be hard to find the best Black Friday deals, .

But some retailers, such as Target, Best Buy and Newegg are offering price-match protection this holiday season.

Wirecutter Deals also helped to compile an informative guide to navigating the best deals right now, on Black Friday and in 2021.

These items have been in high demand amid the pandemic, so if you see a good deal, buy them while you can now:.

Nintendo Switch .

Work-from-home essentials.

Fitness gear.

Smart displays.

Kitchen appliances you'll use on Thanksgiving.

Some Laptops.

Buy these items on Black Friday for the best deals:.

Vacuums. Personal care products.

Audio gear.

Apple devices.

The best deals on these items require waiting until 2021:.

Outdoor gear.

Mattresses.

Bedding and linens