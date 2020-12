Snow in the Sierra Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:28s - Published 3 weeks ago Snow in the Sierra Right now, snow is falling in the Sierra. So much that you'll need to put some chain on your tires to travel on the white roads of I-80 and US 50. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend THE WHITE ROADS OF EYE-80 ANDU-S 50. .. .A WINTER STORM WARNING IS INEFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING.AND BECAUSE OF THE SNOW ANDHIGH WINDS THE WEATHER SERVICEIS WARNING ABOUT PERIODS OF LOWVISIBILITY ON THE ROADS...SO BE CAREFUL.A WIND ADVISORY IS IN PLACEFROM 10 A.M.TO 7 P.M.







You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Snow blankets Yosemite valley as authorities warn of winter storm conditions The Yosemite National Park shared footage of snow blanketing Yosemite Valley on November 8. It was...

USATODAY.com - Published on November 9, 2020