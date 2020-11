No parades during Mardi Gras next year Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:20s - Published 3 minutes ago No parades during Mardi Gras next year No parades during Mardi Gras next year in New Orleans. City officials say they're not cancelling the carnival celebration, but making major changes to keep people safe from COVID. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend CITY OFFICIALS SAY THEY'RE NOTCANCELLING THE CARNIVALCELEBRATION...BUT MAKING MAJORCHANGES TO KEEP PEOPLE SAFEFROM COVIDBOURBON STREET AND FRENCHMANSTREET WILL STILL BE OPEN.BUT THE POPULAR TOURISTDESTINATIONS ARE SUBJECT TOLOCAL AND STATE COVID-19GUIDELINES.MARDI GRAS HAPPENS INFEBRUARY.THERE'S ONE HOLIDAY TRADITIONSTAYING INTACT - DESPITE THE







You Might Like

Related news from verified sources New Orleans cancels Mardi Gras parades for 2021: 'It's going to look different' The New Orleans parades in February this year were blamed for an early outbreak of COVID-19. Now...

USATODAY.com - Published 18 hours ago