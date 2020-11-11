Starmer: Government still making the same mistakes months into pandemic

However, Prime Minister BorisJohnson strongly defended the Government’s actions at a time when there was aglobal shortage of proper equipment.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer accuses the Government of “still making thesame mistakes” eight months into the pandemic.

Britain will ban the sale of new petrol and diesel cars by 2030, a decade earlier than its previous commitment, the Prime Minister said today.Boris Johnson made..

Jeremy Corbyn 'to be readmitted to Labour Party’ Jeremy Corbyn will be readmitted to Labour weeks after he was suspended forsaying the scale of anti-Semitism in the party was “dramatically overstated”,PA understands. A source close to the former opposition leader said Mr Corbynwould be readmitted, though has not yet been formally told, following ameeting of the disputes panel of the party’s ruling National ExecutiveCommittee.

Keir Starmer questioned over Corbyn's Labour return Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer was questioned as he left home as to whether he will keep Jeremy Corbyn out of the parliamentary party after he was reinstated as a member three weeks after being suspended for his reaction to the EHRC report on anti-semitism.

Boris Johnson questioned on devolution at virtual PMQs Boris Johnson appeared via a video-link at Prime Minister's Questions where Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer asked him why he said Scottish devolution was "a disaster".