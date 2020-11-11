Global  
 

Starmer: Government still making the same mistakes months into pandemic

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
Starmer: Government still making the same mistakes months into pandemic

Starmer: Government still making the same mistakes months into pandemic

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer accuses the Government of “still making thesame mistakes” eight months into the pandemic.

However, Prime Minister BorisJohnson strongly defended the Government’s actions at a time when there was aglobal shortage of proper equipment.


Boris Johnson questioned on devolution at virtual PMQs [Video]

Boris Johnson questioned on devolution at virtual PMQs

Boris Johnson appeared via a video-link at Prime Minister's Questions where Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer asked him why he said Scottish devolution was "a disaster". Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Jeremy Corbyn will not have Labour whip restored, Sir Keir Starmer says [Video]

Jeremy Corbyn will not have Labour whip restored, Sir Keir Starmer says

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has said he will not restore the whip to hispredecessor Jeremy Corbyn. Sir Keir said his predecessor “undermined” work inrestoring trust and confidence in the party’s ability to tackle anti-Semitism.

Keir Starmer questioned over Corbyn's Labour return [Video]

Keir Starmer questioned over Corbyn's Labour return

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer was questioned as he left home as to whether he will keep Jeremy Corbyn out of the parliamentary party after he was reinstated as a member three weeks after being suspended for his reaction to the EHRC report on anti-semitism. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Jeremy Corbyn: Labour anti-Semitism 'not exaggerated'

 Jeremy Corbyn says concerns over anti-Semitism within Labour are "neither exaggerated nor overstated". Last month, a report from the UK's human rights watchdog..
Jeremy Corbyn 'to be readmitted to Labour Party’ [Video]

Jeremy Corbyn 'to be readmitted to Labour Party’

Jeremy Corbyn will be readmitted to Labour weeks after he was suspended forsaying the scale of anti-Semitism in the party was “dramatically overstated”,PA understands. A source close to the former opposition leader said Mr Corbynwould be readmitted, though has not yet been formally told, following ameeting of the disputes panel of the party’s ruling National ExecutiveCommittee.

UK will ban new gas-powered cars by 2030 [Video]

UK will ban new gas-powered cars by 2030

Britain will ban the sale of new petrol and diesel cars and vans from 2030, five years earlier than previously planned, as part of what Prime Minister Boris Johnson is casting as a "green revolution" to cut emissions to net zero by 2050. Emer McCarthy reports.

U.K. leader says new gas cars sales will be banned in a decade

 PM Boris Johnson brings forward deadline on sale of new gas and diesel cars and vans as he promises Britons a future full of green jobs.
Covid-19 coronavirus: UK to ban sales of new fuel-based cars by 2030 as part of green recovery

 Britain will ban the sale of new petrol and diesel cars by 2030, a decade earlier than its previous commitment, the Prime Minister said today.Boris Johnson made..
Starmer offers to work with Government on vaccine roll-out [Video]

Starmer offers to work with Government on vaccine roll-out

Labour Leader Sir Keir Starmer has called on the Government to “set out a strategy” and pull together in order to roll out a coronavirus vaccine to “the whole of the United Kingdom”. Sir Keir..

Mumba Devi temple to reopen gates for devotees from Nov 16 [Video]

Mumba Devi temple to reopen gates for devotees from Nov 16

Mumba Devi temple in Mumbai is preparing to reopen for devotees after state government allowed reopening of religious places amid COVID-19 pandemic. Shopkeepers nearby breathed a sigh of relief with..

PM: Government have done everything possible to help public through pandemic [Video]

PM: Government have done everything possible to help public through pandemic

Sir Keir Starmer has accused the Government of being too slow in theirextension of the furlough scheme and introducing a circuit breaker lockdown.However, Boris Johnson has said they have done..

