105-year-old Chinese man becomes oldest person to paraglide in tandem

Longmont Police Looking For Edward Hoid In Assault Investigation



Longmont police want to find a 36-year-old man they say is a person of interest in assault and robbery earlier this month. Credit: CBS 4 Denver Duration: 00:25 Published 4 days ago

Chinese firefighters rescue 85-year-old man trapped between narrow walls



Firefighters carefully rescued an 85-year-old man who got stuck between narrow walls in southern China. Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 02:11 Published 1 week ago