Hurricane Iota aftermath: Weakened storm floods Central America, 9 dead

Video Credit: FRANCE 24 English - Duration: 01:28s - Published
Hurricane Iota aftermath: Weakened storm floods Central America, 9 dead
Hurricane Iota aftermath: Weakened storm floods Central America, 9 dead

‘In the hands of God:’ Storm Iota pummels Central America [Video]

‘In the hands of God:’ Storm Iota pummels Central America

Puerto Cabezas still partly flooded after Hurricane Eta two weeks ago, again bears the brunt of the storm’s impact.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:22Published

Hurricane Iota batters Central America

 Hurricane Iota unleashed catastrophic winds and flooding on Nicaragua, just two weeks after Hurricane Eta devastated the same area.
CBS News
Hurricane Iota batters Central America [Video]

Hurricane Iota batters Central America

In a record-breaking year for Atlantic hurricanes, Iota is the first to reach Category 5 status and the second destructive hurricane to hit the region this month.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:29Published

Hurricane Iota mimics Eta as it pounds Central America

 Region already reeling from Eta's punch two weeks ago faces new foe in Iota.
CBS News

Iota, weakened but deadly, rips through Central America

Tegucigalpa (AFP) Nov 18, 2020 Storm Iota has killed at least nine people as it smashed homes,...
Terra Daily - Published

Iota closing in on Central America; Vamco SE Asia death toll at 67

Bilwi, Nicaragua (AFP) Nov 15, 2020 Hurricane Iota is forecast to strengthen to an "extremely...
Terra Daily - Published

Hurricane Iota hits Nicaragua, sparks warning of flash floods and landslides in parts of Central America

A powerful Hurricane Iota made landfall on the coast of Nicaragua late Monday, sparking warnings of...
FOXNews.com - Published


Hurricane Iota causes raging river and stormy seas in Central America [Video]

Hurricane Iota causes raging river and stormy seas in Central America

Hurricane Iota caused fast-flowing torrents of muddy water on the Choloma river in Cortes, Honduras, on Tuesday (November 17).

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 01:45Published
WEB EXTRA: Hurricane Iota Wreaks Havoc In Central America [Video]

WEB EXTRA: Hurricane Iota Wreaks Havoc In Central America

Hurricane Iota continued to wreak havoc on Central America Tuesday (11/17). The storm brought heavy rain and high winds to a region that was just hit by Hurricane Eta on November 3. The United Nations..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:40Published
Parts Of Central American Just Beginning To Understand Damage From Iota [Video]

Parts Of Central American Just Beginning To Understand Damage From Iota

CBS4's Karli Barnett shares more on the aftermath.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:42Published