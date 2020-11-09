Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Covid-19: Pfizer says vaccine 95% effective in the final trials|Oneindia News

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 02:20s - Published
Covid-19: Pfizer says vaccine 95% effective in the final trials|Oneindia News

Covid-19: Pfizer says vaccine 95% effective in the final trials|Oneindia News

The Indian Army will have upgraded living quarters in Eastern Ladakh this winter.

The region here receives over 40 feet of snowfall after Nov each year and the temp here falls to minus 30 to minus 40 deg celcius.

Pharmaceutical giant Pfizer on Wednesday said that its COVID-19 vaccine candidate was found to be 95 per cent effective in the final analysis of the Phase 3 trial.

Within two days of government formation in Bihar a controversy has erupted over the appointment of corruption-accused Janata Dal United (JDU) legislator, Mewalal Choudhary, as the Education Minister.After Kapil Sibal now, P Chidambaram has said that the Bihar election and by-poll results show that the Congress has no organisational presence on the ground or has weakened considerably.

#Pfizer #CoronavirusPandemic #NitishKumar


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

5 VCs discuss the future of SaaS and software after Pfizer’s vaccine breakthrough

Monday’s news that a COVID-19 vaccine candidate looks to be incredibly effective gave investors...
TechCrunch - Published

UK scientists greet Pfizer vaccine announcement with optimism

Scientists said initial trial results for Pfizer Inc and BioNTech's coronavirus vaccine far outpaced...
SBS - Published

Wall Street seen higher after more positive Pfizer vaccine news

Wall Street indices are expected to open higher on Wednesday after Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) announced it...
Proactive Investors - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Pfizer to begin testing COVID-19 vaccine in 4 states [Video]

Pfizer to begin testing COVID-19 vaccine in 4 states

Pfizer is now saying its coronavirus vaccine is 95% safe and effective. The company has completed its vaccine trial according to the New York Times.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:20Published
'Covaxin entered third phase of clinical trial': Ethics Committee Chairman [Video]

'Covaxin entered third phase of clinical trial': Ethics Committee Chairman

Dr Vijay Bhaskar, Chairman, Ethics Committee (clinical trials and research) informed about the status of COVID vaccine. He said that several vaccines are in third phase of clinical trials and common..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:34Published
Pfizer vaccine is 95% effective and has passed safety checks, new data shows [Video]

Pfizer vaccine is 95% effective and has passed safety checks, new data shows

The coronavirus vaccine from Pfizer – which is due to arrive in the UK beforethe end of the year – is 95% effective and has passed its safety checks,according to further data from the firm.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:49Published