Belichick Calls For U.S. To Take Action Against Turkey, Azerbaijan
Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 01:25s - Published
Bill Belichick's Wednesday press conference took a detour into global politics.
France and the United States recognized the unilateral actions taken by Russia to cease fire in...
PRAVDA - Published
Turkey Denies Shooting Down Armenian Su-25 Warplane
YEREVAN, ARMENIA — The Turkish government has denied claims by the Armenian defense ministry that one of its F-16s shot down an Armenian warplane, Reuters reports, citing Turkey's communications..
Credit: TomoNews US Duration: 02:08Published
