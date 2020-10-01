Belichick Calls For U.S. To Take Action Against Turkey, Azerbaijan

Armenians protest in Los Angeles demanding international media coverage as Azerbaijan, Turkey and Syrian jihadists attack Nagorn



Hundreds of people gathered October 4 to protest in Los Angeles in support of Armenia, which is being attacked by Azerbaijan, Turkey and Syrian jihadists in the Caucuses overseas over the last week. Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 01:21 Published on October 6, 2020

Cleveland's Armenian community holds memorial, protest calling for end of attacks by Azerbaijan



The Armenian community in Cleveland came together for a memorial service and peaceful protest calling for the end of attacks on Armenia by Azerbaijan with help from Turkey. Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5 Duration: 01:03 Published on October 5, 2020