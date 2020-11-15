Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

President Trump fires top cyber-security official

Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:29s - Published
President Trump fires top cyber-security official

President Trump fires top cyber-security official

This morning, President Trump's top cyber-security official is out of a job - after he described the election as the most 'secure in American history.'

Chris Krebs led a team in the homeland security department.

HISTORY."CHRIS KREBS LED A TEAM IN THEHOMELAND SECURITY DEPARTMENT.LAST WEEK THE DEPARTMENTRELEASED A STATEMENT SAYINGTHAT THAT THERE WAS NO EVIDENCETHAT ANY VOTING SYSTEM LOST,CHANGED OR COMPROMISED VOTES.PRESIDENT TRUMP TWEETED THATKREB'S STATEMENT ABOUT THEELECTION IS QUOTE 'HIGHLYINNACURATE' KREB'S REACTEDTO HIS FIRING OVERNIGHT --SAYING HE WAS HONORED TO SERVE.PRESIDENT TRUMP IS REDUCING THENUMBER OF TROOPS IN AFGHANISTAN




You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Federal judge rules Trump administration's DACA order invalid

President Trump's top homeland security official, Chad Wolf, did not have the legal authority to...
CBS News - Published

Trump Fires Election Cybersecurity Official

President Donald Trump dismissed the top election security official who gave a clean chit to the U.S....
RTTNews - Published Also reported by •FOXNews.comNewsmax


Trump’s Top Cyber Official at DHS Shoots Down Election Fraud Claims: 59 Experts Agree They Are ‘Unsubstantiated’ or ‘Incoherent’

Trump’s Top Cyber Official at DHS Shoots Down Election Fraud Claims: 59 Experts Agree They Are ‘Unsubstantiated’ or ‘Incoherent’ Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency Director Chris Krebs appeared to oppose President...
Mediaite - Published


Related videos from verified sources

CBS4 News 6:00 a.m. [Video]

CBS4 News 6:00 a.m.

More than a dozen lawsuits brought by the Trump campaign or sympathetic Republicans looking to change the election results have so far been unsuccessful. Publicly they have alleged voter fraud, but..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:53Published
President Trump fires DOHS official [Video]

President Trump fires DOHS official

President Trump has fired a Department of Home Land Security Official after he made remarks that the 2020 Election was the most secure ever.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 00:25Published
Trump fires senior election security official [Video]

Trump fires senior election security official

Reaction is pouring in after one of the TOP election officials in the country is abruptly ousted by President Donald Trump.

Credit: WCVB     Duration: 00:59Published