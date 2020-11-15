President Trump fires top cyber-security official

HISTORY."CHRIS KREBS LED A TEAM IN THEHOMELAND SECURITY DEPARTMENT.LAST WEEK THE DEPARTMENTRELEASED A STATEMENT SAYINGTHAT THAT THERE WAS NO EVIDENCETHAT ANY VOTING SYSTEM LOST,CHANGED OR COMPROMISED VOTES.PRESIDENT TRUMP TWEETED THATKREB'S STATEMENT ABOUT THEELECTION IS QUOTE 'HIGHLYINNACURATE' KREB'S REACTEDTO HIS FIRING OVERNIGHT --SAYING HE WAS HONORED TO SERVE.PRESIDENT TRUMP IS REDUCING THENUMBER OF TROOPS IN AFGHANISTAN

