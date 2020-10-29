Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Corbyn refused Labour whip after reinstatement to party

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 00:31s - Published
Corbyn refused Labour whip after reinstatement to party

Corbyn refused Labour whip after reinstatement to party

Jeremy Corbyn has been reinstated as a member of the Labour Party but the former leader will not be allowed to represent the party as an MP in the House of Commons.

Report by Blairm.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Jeremy Corbyn Jeremy Corbyn

Jeremy Corbyn will not have Labour whip restored, Sir Keir Starmer says [Video]

Jeremy Corbyn will not have Labour whip restored, Sir Keir Starmer says

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has said he will not restore the whip to hispredecessor Jeremy Corbyn. Sir Keir said his predecessor “undermined” work inrestoring trust and confidence in the party’s ability to tackle anti-Semitism.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:57Published
Keir Starmer questioned over Corbyn's Labour return [Video]

Keir Starmer questioned over Corbyn's Labour return

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer was questioned as he left home as to whether he will keep Jeremy Corbyn out of the parliamentary party after he was reinstated as a member three weeks after being suspended for his reaction to the EHRC report on anti-semitism. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:23Published
Jeremy Corbyn 'to be readmitted to Labour Party’ [Video]

Jeremy Corbyn 'to be readmitted to Labour Party’

Jeremy Corbyn will be readmitted to Labour weeks after he was suspended forsaying the scale of anti-Semitism in the party was “dramatically overstated”,PA understands. A source close to the former opposition leader said Mr Corbynwould be readmitted, though has not yet been formally told, following ameeting of the disputes panel of the party’s ruling National ExecutiveCommittee.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:46Published

Jeremy Corbyn: Labour anti-Semitism 'not exaggerated'

 Jeremy Corbyn says concerns over anti-Semitism within Labour are "neither exaggerated nor overstated". Last month, a report from the UK's human rights watchdog..
WorldNews

Labour Party (UK) Labour Party (UK) Centre-left political party in the United Kingdom

Starmer: Government still making the same mistakes months into pandemic [Video]

Starmer: Government still making the same mistakes months into pandemic

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer accuses the Government of “still making thesame mistakes” eight months into the pandemic. However, Prime Minister BorisJohnson strongly defended the Government’s actions at a time when there was aglobal shortage of proper equipment.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:21Published
Boris Johnson questioned on devolution at virtual PMQs [Video]

Boris Johnson questioned on devolution at virtual PMQs

Boris Johnson appeared via a video-link at Prime Minister's Questions where Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer asked him why he said Scottish devolution was "a disaster". Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 02:24Published

House of Commons of the United Kingdom House of Commons of the United Kingdom Lower house in the Parliament of the United Kingdom

Reykjavík Global Forum panel on mental health

 A panel at the 2020 Reykjavík Global Forum - Women Leaders discussed mental health. Participants included: Jess Phillips, member of House of Commons, United..
CBS News
Rishi Sunak extends furlough scheme till March 2021 [Video]

Rishi Sunak extends furlough scheme till March 2021

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has confirmed that the government is to extend the furlough scheme till March 2021. His comments come while updating MPs in the House of Commons on the UK economy during the Covid crisis. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:40Published
Chancellor extends furlough scheme until March 2021 [Video]

Chancellor extends furlough scheme until March 2021

Chancellor Rishi Sunak delivers a statement in the House of Commons on theGovernment's support for businesses once lockdown measures end in December.The jobs furlough scheme set up in the wake of the Covid-19 outbreak will beextended until the end of March, Mr Sunak has confirmed.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 02:00Published
Hancock: Second lockdown needed thwart deadly virus [Video]

Hancock: Second lockdown needed thwart deadly virus

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has said the second national lockdown is needed in England to "thwart the deadly march" of Covid-19. Speaking in the House of Commons, where MPs debated the measures, he said the decision had not come easily to him nor Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:37Published

Facebook Facebook American online social networking service

England football legend supports ban on kids heading balls [Video]

England football legend supports ban on kids heading balls

England football legend Sir Geoff Hurst said he supports a ban on children heading balls in the wake of a number of dementia diagnoses and deaths among his 1966 World Cup-winning teammates. Sir Bobby Charlton, his brother Jack, Ray Wilson, Martin Peters and Nobby Stiles have all been diagnosed with the disease, and Jack Charlton, Wilson, Peters and Stiles all died over the last two-and-a-half years. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:28Published
Government advisor 'very keen' to have 'normal' Xmas [Video]

Government advisor 'very keen' to have 'normal' Xmas

Dr Susan Hopkins, the medical adviser to the Government's Covid-19 response, said today that she was "very keen" that the country had a Christmas that was "as close to normal as possible." However, she suggested tougher restrictions could be needed on either side of the festive period. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:05Published
Minister says it is 'too early' to make Xmas decision [Video]

Minister says it is 'too early' to make Xmas decision

Business Secretary Alok Sharma has said it is "too early" for the government to say whether social distancing restrictions can be eased around Christmas. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:52Published

Related news from verified sources

Corbyn won't have Labour whip restored after 'undermining' antisemitism fight

Former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn will not have the party's whip restored, his successor Sir Keir...
Sky News - Published

Sir Keir Starmer urged not to restore Labour whip to Jeremy Corbyn

Sir Keir Starmer has been urged to withhold the Labour whip from Jeremy Corbyn after a disciplinary...
Belfast Telegraph - Published

To the surprise of nobody, journalist Andrew Neil doesn’t seem to know how pronouns work

Andrew Neil, the old guard journalist and former BBC interviewer, apparently has no clue how pronouns...
PinkNews - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Sir Keir Starmer 'disappointed' with Jeremy Corbyn's response to anti-Semitism report [Video]

Sir Keir Starmer 'disappointed' with Jeremy Corbyn's response to anti-Semitism report

Sir Keir Starmer responds to the suspension of former Labour leader JeremyCorbyn from the Labour Party. The move comes after the human rights watchdogfound the party broke equality law over its..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:27Published
Jeremy Corbyn vows to contest Labour Party suspension after anti-Semitism findings [Video]

Jeremy Corbyn vows to contest Labour Party suspension after anti-Semitism findings

Jeremy Corbyn says he will contest the decision to suspend him from Labourafter a human rights watchdog found the party under his leadership brokeequality laws in its handling of anti-Semitism.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:30Published