England football legend supports ban on kids heading balls

England football legend Sir Geoff Hurst said he supports a ban on children heading balls in the wake of a number of dementia diagnoses and deaths among his 1966 World Cup-winning teammates.

Sir Bobby Charlton, his brother Jack, Ray Wilson, Martin Peters and Nobby Stiles have all been diagnosed with the disease, and Jack Charlton, Wilson, Peters and Stiles all died over the last two-and-a-half years.

Report by Blairm.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn