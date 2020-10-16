'Separate politics from law and order': WB Governor on political violence

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar hit out at state government over the law and order situation in the state and said that officers want to become artillery and infantry of the political machinery.

"I have been continuously telling the state govt to separate politics from law and order.

There are some officers who're doing exactly this.

They want to become the artillery and infantry of the political machinery.

We must stop political violence," said Governor Dhankhar.