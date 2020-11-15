Astronauts Arrive at International Space Station After Historic Launch (Clipzilla)

Global  
 

A new, four-person crew has made its way to the International Space Station (ISS) aboard SpaceX's “Resilience” capsule.The rendezvous took place at just after 11 p.m.

On Nov.

16 and marked the first time a full crew was ferried to the station by a commercial enterprise.

(A SpaceX test mission in May took two NASA astronauts there for a brief stay.)The “Resilience” arrived at the ISS with NASA astronauts Michael Hopkins, Shannon Walker and Victor Glover, as well as Soichi Noguchi of JAXA, Japan's space agency.

A video posted by NASA starts by showing two astronauts already on board (Sergey Ryzhikov and Kate Rubins) floating in low gravity, as they wait for the new arrivals.

One of the arrivals added an element of levity to the event by presenting a Yoda teddy to the station's existing crew.

