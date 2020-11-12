Global  
 

Congress Remains Deadlocked Over Coronavirus Relief

Video Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Duration: 01:53s - Published
Nearly 12 million workers will lose unemployment benefits the day after Christmas if lawmakers fail to pass a coronavirus relief bill.


