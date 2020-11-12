Congress Remains Deadlocked Over Coronavirus Relief
Nearly 12 million workers will lose unemployment benefits the day after Christmas if lawmakers fail to pass a coronavirus relief bill.
Argentina seeks wealth tax for COVID-19 reliefThe lower house of Argentina's Congress on Tuesday began debating a bill seeking to raise $3.75 billion through a tax on large fortunes to finance programs aimed at helping families hit by the COVID-19..
More 'may die' if Trump blocks COVID plans -Biden[NFA] President-elect Joe Biden said on Monday “more people may die” if outgoing President Donald Trump continues blocking a U.S. transition of power as the coronavirus pandemic worsens, and he..
Biden On Transition: 'It Would Make It A Lot Easier If The President Were To Participate'President-elect Joe Biden wants Congress to pass a coronavirus relief package with funding for payrolls for public workers like teachers and first responders. There's a reason why the federal..