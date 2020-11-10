Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll rises by 529

Chief Minister of Odisha Naveen Patnaik held a review meeting on COVID-19 situation in the state on November 18. People above 60 years and pregnant women will be given priority in vaccination along with the health workers in the state, CM informed.
72 school students tested COVID positive in Rewari, over this, Haryana Education Minister Kanwar Pal said that whole system cannot remain shut due to COVID-19. "The schools where COVID-19 cases were reported have been closed for two weeks. Wearing of masks and social distancing norms to be strictly followed. The whole system cannot remain shut due to COVID-19," said Pal.
The Government said a further 598 people had died within 28 days of testingpositive for Covid-19 as of Tuesday, bringing the UK total to 52,745. TheGovernment said that, as of 9am on Tuesday, there had..
The Government said a further 168 people had died within 28 days of testingpositive for Covid-19 as of Saturday, bringing the UK total to 51,934. TheGovernment said that, as of 9am on Saturday, there..
