Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll rises by 529

The Government said a further 529 people had died within 28 days of testingpositive for Covid-19 as of Wednesday, bringing the UK total to 53,274.


Odisha CM holds meeting over COVID situation [Video]

Odisha CM holds meeting over COVID situation

Chief Minister of Odisha Naveen Patnaik held a review meeting on COVID-19 situation in the state on November 18. People above 60 years and pregnant women will be given priority in vaccination along with the health workers in the state, CM informed.

Virus outbreak after 300 attend wedding in US

 Washington State health officials are asking more than 300 Ritzville wedding guests to get COVID tests after several people tested positive. Anyone who attended..
Whole system cannot remain shut due to COVID-19: Haryana Education Minister [Video]

Whole system cannot remain shut due to COVID-19: Haryana Education Minister

72 school students tested COVID positive in Rewari, over this, Haryana Education Minister Kanwar Pal said that whole system cannot remain shut due to COVID-19. "The schools where COVID-19 cases were reported have been closed for two weeks. Wearing of masks and social distancing norms to be strictly followed. The whole system cannot remain shut due to COVID-19," said Pal.

Updated analysis shows Pfizer vaccine is 95 percent effective

Pfizer and BioNTech said on Wednesday that an updated analysis of the phase 3 clinical trial for their COVID-19..
