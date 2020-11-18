How Aaron Paul’s Designer Created His Luxurious Rustic Getaway

Today AD is joined by interior designer Jake Arnold, the driving force behind Aaron and Lauren Paul’s gorgeous riverside retreat in Idaho.

Learn more about the process of designing a custom luxury home as Jake takes us room by room, offering anecdotes and insight on the choices that brought Aaron and Lauren’s vision to life.

If Aaron Paul’s Open Door episode piqued your curiosity about his incredible home, go deeper with the mind behind the design, Jake Arnold.