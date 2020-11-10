Global  
 

Bitcoin Hits $18,000

On Wednesday Bitcoin rose above $18,000.

That is it's highest in three years, and its market capitalization has hit an all-time record of $336 billion.

Business Insider reports the price has closed above $17,000 on only five other days in history.

Frenzy over its price caught the attention of Hollywood celebrity Maisie Williams. Williams ran a Twitter poll Tuesday on whether she should buy Bitcoin.

President-elect Joe Biden appointed crypto-friendly Gary Gensler to oversee Wall Street regulations.


