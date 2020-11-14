Dolly Parton Breaks Down Her Career, from '9 to 5' to 'Hannah Montana'

Dolly Parton takes us through her legendary music and film career, including 'Hello, I'm Dolly,' 'The Porter Wagoner Show,' 'Coat of Many Colors,' 'The Dolly Show,' '9 to 5,' Dollywood, 'Steel Magnolias,' 'Hannah Montana' and 'A Holly Dolly Christmas.'

Dolly Parton's 'A Holly Dolly Christmas' featuring collaborations with Miley Cyrus, Michael Buble, Jimmy Fallon and more is available now.