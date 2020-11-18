Pepsi Releases Limited Edition Apple Pie Flavor

On Tuesday, Pepsi announced the release of a new, dessert-inspired flavor: Apple Pie Pepsi.

.

According to the company, the flavor is designed to taste and smell exactly like an apple pie, with notes of cinnamon, crisp apple and buttery pastry crust.

.

In a statement, vice president of marketing Todd Kaplan called the Apple Pie Pepsi a “refreshingly delicious twist.”.

We’re providing a refreshingly delicious twist on the traditional slice of apple pie, while making sure people have some fun and don’t take themselves too seriously in the process, Todd Kaplan, via Thrillist.

Unfortunately, Apple Pie Pepsi won’t be available in store aisles.

.

Pepsi has decided to only make 1,500 2-liter bottles and give them away as part of their “PepsiApplePieChallenge” campaign.

.

In order to win, fans must submit a photo or video that shows off their own baking mishaps.

.

Failing at baking — especially this year — is nothing to be ashamed of, and we’re celebrating those amateur bakers that are truly trying their best during a unique holiday season, Todd Kaplan, via Thrillist