Duration: 04:28s
Chris Broussard talks NBA Draft & potential plus for the Wizards in exchanging Russ Westbrook for John Wall | FIRST THINGS FIRST

Chris Broussard joins the show to discuss the NBA Draft possibilities tonight & the positives and negatives of an exchange between Russell Westbrook and John Wall.

Broussard feels this exchange would be a much bigger plus for the Washington Wizards in gaining Westbrook as James Harden would likely join at that point as well, while John Wall hasn't played in some time and may not fit well with the current Houston Rockets team.


