Kalen Allen recalls the moment that Ellen DeGeneres changed his life

Kalen Allen's life has completely changed over the past three years since he first went viral for reacting to food videos on Facebook.

Gibson Johns interviews the comedian about his life before and after going viral, including what it was like being given the opportunity of a lifetime by Ellen DeGeneres and his favorite interactions with celebrities like Oprah and Michelle Obama at her show.

Kalen also shares his thoughts on Ellen's controversial 2020, channeling Mariah Carey by launching his music career with a Christmas album and alienating followers by speaking out about Black Lives Matter.