Chris Broussard: Rajon Rondo's best option is to leave the Lakers & sign with Clippers | UNDISPUTED

Free agent Rajon Rondo is set to be offered a 2-year 15-million-dollar contract from the Atlanta Hawks.

Despite this, Rondo apparently remains focused on joining the Los Angeles Clippers coming fresh off his championship run with the Lakers.

Chris Broussard joins Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless to discuss who Rondo should play for.