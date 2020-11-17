Global  
 

'MasterChef Junior' contestant Ben Watkins dead at 14

'MasterChef Junior' contestant Ben Watkins dead at 14

'MasterChef Junior' contestant Ben Watkins dead at 14

Former "MasterChef Junior" contestant Ben Watkins lost his battle with a rare form of cancer Monday, according to his family.

He was 14.

(suspenseful music)Next up please, Ben.(bright music)I heard you're fightinga really rare illness.That only six people inthe world have.I know that everyonefrom Master Chef Junior is rooting for you.(slow bright music)




