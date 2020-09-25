Rebekah Vardy and Coleen Rooney set for first High Court hearing in libel battle

Mrs Rooney, 34, accused MrsVardy in October last year of leaking stories about her private life to themedia, a claim denied by the wife of Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy .

Rebekah Vardy’s high-profile libel battle against 'Wagatha Christie' ColeenRooney is set for its first High Court hearing.

Rebekah Vardy arrives for Dancing On Ice training as libel case begins Rebekah Vardy arrives for a training session at the National Ice Centre inNottingham as she prepares to take part in Dancing On Ice 2021, as the firstHigh Court hearing in Ms Vardy's high-profile libel battle against ColeenRooney is taking place in London.

Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy to face off in court Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy could come face-to-face in court with their £1million libel case hearing scheduled for Thursday November 19. The WAGs have been preparing for the court case over recent months following an explosive post made last year by Coleen accusing Rebekah of leaking stories about her. Report by Fullerg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

False stories about the wife of ex-England star Wayne Rooney were leaked to the press, court told.

Rebekah Vardy is suing Coleen Rooney as a "last resort...to vindicate her reputation", her lawyer has...

Rebekah Vardy was looking bright and breezy as she arrived for Dancing On Ice rehearsals, ahead of...