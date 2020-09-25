Global  
 

Rebekah Vardy and Coleen Rooney set for first High Court hearing in libel battle

Rebekah Vardy’s high-profile libel battle against 'Wagatha Christie' ColeenRooney is set for its first High Court hearing.

Mrs Rooney, 34, accused MrsVardy in October last year of leaking stories about her private life to themedia, a claim denied by the wife of Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy.


Coleen Rooney 'falsely accused Rebekah Vardy' over story leaks

 False stories about the wife of ex-England star Wayne Rooney were leaked to the press, court told.
BBC News
Rebekah Vardy and Coleen Rooney 'Wagatha Christie' libel case set for first High Court hearing


Telegraph.co.uk - Published

Rebekah Vardy all smiles ahead of 'Wagatha Christie' libel hearing

Rebekah Vardy all smiles ahead of 'Wagatha Christie' libel hearing Rebekah Vardy was looking bright and breezy as she arrived for Dancing On Ice rehearsals, ahead of...
Sky News - Published

Rebekah Vardy lawyer calls Coleen Rooney posts 'unjustified defamatory attack'

Rebekah Vardy lawyer calls Coleen Rooney posts 'unjustified defamatory attack' Rebekah Vardy is suing Coleen Rooney as a "last resort...to vindicate her reputation", her lawyer has...
Sky News - Published


Rooney posts 'unjustified defamatory attack' [Video]

Rooney posts 'unjustified defamatory attack'

Rebekah Vardy is suing Coleen Rooney after she accused Mrs Vardy on social media of leaking stories about her private life.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 02:00Published
