COVID-19: Amid Chhath Puja rush, Anand Vihar station makes special arrangements

Special arrangements made for passengers at Anand Vihar Railway Station amid Chhath Puja rush.

Passengers with confirmed tickets are allowed to enter the station, seating arrangements have been laid out accordingly to follow social distancing norms and doctors have been stationed to tackle any medical emergency.


