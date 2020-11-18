COVID-19: Amid Chhath Puja rush, Anand Vihar station makes special arrangements

Passengers with confirmed tickets are allowed to enter the station, seating arrangements have been laid out accordingly to follow social distancing norms and doctors have been stationed to tackle any medical emergency.
Chief Minister of Odisha Naveen Patnaik held a review meeting on COVID-19 situation in the state on November 18. People above 60 years and pregnant women will be given priority in vaccination along with the health workers in the state, CM informed.
The four-day Chhath Puja celebrations commenced on Wednesday, November 18 amid Covid-19 pandemic. Authorities have prepared ghats for devotees to pay obeisance to Lord Sun. Around a million devotees throng ghats for celebrating Bihar's biggest festival. On the first day of the festival, devotees observe 'nahai-khai'. They cook 'satvik' food on this day and serve it to deity as 'bhog'. The festival is also observed by people of Jharkhand and eastern Uttar Pradesh. Celebrations conclude with married women offering 'arghya' to Sun God in the morning. Patna administration has taken several steps to prevent the spread of Covid-19. Authorities have urged devotees to perform puja at home to avoid gathering at ghats. The administration is also distributing Ganga water among devotees for performing rituals at home. Several water tanks have been stationed at different locations for the devotees.
Several locals in Siliguri staged a protest at Lal Mohan Niranjan ghat over lack of provision of space for Chhath Puja celebrations. Protesters with banners urged administration to look into the matter. "We never faced such a problem. We need more space to maintain social distancing norms. We're silently protesting for more space," said a protester.