Apple to cut App Store fees for some developers



Apple on Wednesday said it plans to start a program to lower its App Store commissions for software developers who make $1 million or less in proceeds each year from the store. Conway G. Gittens has.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:17 Published 10 minutes ago

Jim Cramer: At-Home Testing Is a 'Possible Windfall'



Jim Cramer weighs in on at-home testing and hat it could mean for curbing the spread. Credit: The Street Duration: 01:06 Published 10 minutes ago