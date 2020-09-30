Boeing 737 Max Planes Are Cleared by FAA to Resume Flights

Boeing 737 Max Planes , Are Cleared by FAA to Resume Flights.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) cleared the Boeing 737 Max for take-off on Wednesday.

The design and certification of this aircraft included an unprecedented level of collaborative and independent reviews by aviation authorities around the world, FAA Statement, via CNBC.

Those regulators have indicated that Boeing’s design changes, together with the changes to crew procedures and training enhancements, .., FAA Statement, via CNBC.

... will give them the confidence to validate the aircraft as safe to fly in their respective countries and regions, FAA Statement, via CNBC.

The planes had been grounded for nearly two years after two crashes occurred, killing 346 people.

The cause of both crashes was traced back to an automated flight control system that had been engaged due to sensor data that was defective.

American Airlines is currently scheduled to be the first U.S. airline to reinstate the Boeing 737 Max into its fleet