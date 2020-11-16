|
|
|
Christmas candles with a twist: Santa with masks
Video Credit: Reuters Studio
- Duration: 00:56s - Published
Christmas candles with a twist: Santa with masks
A Greek candlemaker has come up with a novel way of highlighting the need to wear a mask to curb the spread of the new coronavirus; putting them on his Santa candles.
|
You Might Like
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
|
Related videos from verified sources
|
WEB EXTRA: Masked Holiday Candles
One candlemaker in Greece is trying to raise awareness about wearing masks as the coronavirus pandemic continues during the holiday season. Check out his Christmas candles!
Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 00:30Published
|
|
|