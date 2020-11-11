Shop windows all dressed up for Christmas with no-one to impress

Dr Susan Hopkins, the medical adviser to the Government's Covid-19 response, said today that she was "very keen" that the country had a Christmas that was "as close to normal as possible." However, she suggested tougher restrictions could be needed on either side of the festive period. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
England’s deputy chief scientific adviser Dame Angela McLean and Public HealthEngland's Dr Susan Hopkins are questioned on possible household mixing overthe Christmas period as they bid to control the spread of coronavirus.
Business Secretary Alok Sharma has said it is "too early" for the government to say whether social distancing restrictions can be eased around Christmas.