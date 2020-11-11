Global  
 

Shop windows all dressed up for Christmas with no-one to impress

Video Credit: euronews (in English) - Duration: 00:50s - Published
The lights are on, but no-one is home. View on euronews

Christmas Christmas holiday originating in Christianity, usually celebrated on December 25 (in the Gregorian or Julian calendars)

Government advisor 'very keen' to have 'normal' Xmas [Video]

Dr Susan Hopkins, the medical adviser to the Government's Covid-19 response, said today that she was "very keen" that the country had a Christmas that was "as close to normal as possible." However, she suggested tougher restrictions could be needed on either side of the festive period. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:05Published
Science and medical chiefs hope for near 'normal' Christmas after lockdown [Video]

England’s deputy chief scientific adviser Dame Angela McLean and Public HealthEngland's Dr Susan Hopkins are questioned on possible household mixing overthe Christmas period as they bid to control the spread of coronavirus.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 02:06Published
Minister says it is 'too early' to make Xmas decision [Video]

Business Secretary Alok Sharma has said it is "too early" for the government to say whether social distancing restrictions can be eased around Christmas. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:52Published

Christmas fever takes over

 Interior decorators and Christmas enthusiasts discuss why more people than ever decorated early for the holidays this year. (Nov. 18)
 
USATODAY.com

The 5 best Amazon deals you can get this Tuesday

This Tuesday's Amazon sale products to shop include one of our favorite artificial Christmas trees,...
USATODAY.com - Published