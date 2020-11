Sports gamblers are paying close attention to the odds and Sports Illustrated is tracking all the shifting spreads for Week 11.



Related videos from verified sources AFC West Preview Week 9: Broncos Take Momentum From Comeback Win Into Atlanta; Raiders And Chargers Continue Rivalry



SportsLine NFL analyst Kenny White breaks down Week 9 matchups in the AFC West, as Broncos look to down Falcons and the Chargers hope Justin Herbert can lead them over the Raiders. Katie Johnston.. Credit: CBS Local Duration: 05:05 Published 2 weeks ago Chiefs-Ravens Preview: Playoff Implications In Week 3?



Sportsline senior NFL analyst Larry Hartstein looks at the Week 3 matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens. He explains why there is more than just early season undefeated records on.. Credit: CBS Dallas Digital Duration: 01:57 Published on September 24, 2020