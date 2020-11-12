Biden Taps Top Campaign Advisers for White House Staff.

Global  
 

President-elect Joe Biden announced the newest additions to his White House staff on Tuesday.

.

They are long-time advisers Mike Donilon and Steve Ricchetti.

.

Donilon, who was the chief strategist for Biden’s 2020 campaign, will be a senior adviser.

Ricchetti, chairman for Biden’s 2020 campaign, will be counselor to the president.

.

Biden also named several campaign veterans to senior White House positions this week.

.

Jen O’Malley Dillon, Biden's 2020 presidential campaign manager, will be his deputy chief of staff.

.

Louisiana Rep.

Cedric Richmond is resigning from his House seat to become one of Biden’s senior advisers and director of the White House Office of Public Engagement.

Julie Chavez Rodriguez, a deputy campaign manager for Biden and a former top aide to Kamala Harris, will be director of the White House Office of Intergovernmental Affairs.

Dana Remus, general counsel of Biden’s campaign, will assume the role of counsel to the president.

.

Biden’s traveling chief of staff during his campaign, Annie Tomasini, will be director of Oval Office Operations.

.

President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris have an ambitious and urgent agenda for action.

The team we have already started to assemble will enable us to meet the challenges facing our country on day one, Biden’s Chief of Staff, Ron Klain, via CNN


