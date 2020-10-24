What Is Patreon?

Patreon lets people financially support and reward content creators through a monthly subscription.

Business Insider says Patreon is used by podcasters, writers, and YouTubers.

Creators can set up multiple membership tiers with various rewards.

Each subscriber can choose the amount of money they feel most comfortable giving to a project.

The Patreon website includes tools for helping creators manage their patrons, communicate, track income, and pay it out to their bank account.