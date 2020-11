Apple Settles For $113M With State Attorneys Over iPhone Battery Slowdown Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 01:11s - Published 2 minutes ago Apple Settles For $113M With State Attorneys Over iPhone Battery Slowdown Anne Makovec reports on Apple settling suit over 'throttling' older iPhones with software updates (11-18-2020) 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like