Trump Fires Director of US Cybersecurity Agency .

Christopher Krebs reportedly expected to be fired after refuting Trump's claims of widespread voter fraud.

The November 3rd election was the most secure in American history.

, Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, via statement.

There is no evidence that any voting system deleted or lost votes, changed votes, or was in any way compromised, Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, via statement.

On Tuesday, the president confirmed Krebs' suspicions via Twitter.

Many top Democrats condemned Trump's decision.

It speaks volumes that the president chose to fire him simply for telling the truth, Mark Warner, a Democratic senator of Virginia and co-chair of the Senate cybersecurity caucus, via 'The Guardian'.

Krebs released his own tweet in response


