Mississippi Department of Health reports 1,593 COVID-19 cases and 20 new deaths

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 1,593 new COVID-19 cases and 20 new deaths including one new death in George, Hancock, and Pearl River counties.

- the mississippi state departmen- of health reported- 1,593 new coronavirus cases and- 20 new deaths, including- one new death in george, hancoc- and pearl river counties.

- the statewide total stands at - - - - 137 thousand - 396 confirmed- cases and 3 thousand- 601 death- hancock county now has 1,095- cases and 36 deaths.- harrison county is now at 6,530- total cases and 104 deaths.

- - - - jackson county has 5,830 cases,- and now 111 deaths.

- stone county has 652 cases and- 14 deaths.- george county has 1,173 cases - - - - and 23 deaths.

Pearl river- county has 1,357 total cases an- 66 deaths.-




