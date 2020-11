Pennsylvania High Court Takes Up Trump Challenge To 8,000 Philly Votes Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 00:29s - Published 4 days ago Pennsylvania High Court Takes Up Trump Challenge To 8,000 Philly Votes The high court’s five-member Democratic majority agreed to take up the case, at the city’s request, and the question of whether state law requires counties to disqualify mail-in or absentee ballots where a voter didn’t write certain information. Katie Johnston reports. 0

