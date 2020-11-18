Reporter Update: Rapid, At-Home Coronavirus Test Gets Authorization
KDKA's Dr. Maria Simbra is talking to a local doctor about a newly-authorized rapid, at-home coronavirus test.
FDA Approves First At-Home Rapid Coronavirus TestFDA Approves First At-Home, Rapid Coronavirus Test.
The 30-minute test kit was developed
by California-based company Lucira Health.
The test will initially
require a prescription.
Testers will..
FDA Approves At-Home COVID-19 TestThe Food & Drug Administration granted emergency use authorization to an at-home, rapid coronavirus test. KDKA's Lindsay Ward has more on what this test can do.
FDA Grants First Emergency Use Authorization For At-Home Rapid Coronavirus TestThe FDA granted emergency authorization to the 30-minute test kit from Lucira Health, a California manufacturer.