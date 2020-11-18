Global  
 

Reporter Update: Rapid, At-Home Coronavirus Test Gets Authorization

KDKA's Dr. Maria Simbra is talking to a local doctor about a newly-authorized rapid, at-home coronavirus test.


FDA allows first rapid virus test that gives results at home

FDA allows first rapid virus test that gives results at home WASHINGTON — U.S. regulators on Tuesday allowed emergency use of the first rapid coronavirus test...
FDA Approves First At-Home, Rapid Coronavirus Test. The 30-minute test kit was developed by California-based company Lucira Health. The test will initially require a prescription. Testers will..

The Food & Drug Administration granted emergency use authorization to an at-home, rapid coronavirus test. KDKA's Lindsay Ward has more on what this test can do.

The FDA granted emergency authorization to the 30-minute test kit from Lucira Health, a California manufacturer.

